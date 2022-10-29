MHT CET 2022 counselling: Round 1 provisional results declared at mahacet.org.

Representative Image | PTI

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MAH MBA CET 2022 CAP round 1 seat allotment results. Candidates who registered for MBA counselling 2022 can now access the seat allotment results via the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates can view the MAH CET 2022 seat allotment by following the simple steps outlined here or by visiting the direct link provided below.

How to Check MAH CET 2022 Seat Allotment

Go to mahacet.org.in.,the official website.

On the homepage, click the Candidate login tab.

Sign in with your registration number and password.

The MAH CET 2022 seat allocation will be displayed on the screen; please save it.

Print a copy and keep it for future reference.