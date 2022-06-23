MHT CET 2022 application correction window open ; Here’s how to make corrections

The MHT CET exam for PCM is scheduled to take place from August 5 through August 11, while the entrance exam for the PCB group will be held from August 12 through August 2022. | IStocks

According to the most recent updates, the State CET Cell of Maharashtra has made application rectification for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) available. Candidates have till June 30 to make modifications to their MHT CET application form 2022. They must go to the official website, cetcell.maharashtra.org, to update the form.

To make changes to their MHT CET application form 2022, registered candidates must login with their application number and password. The MHT CET exam for PCM is scheduled to take place from August 5 through August 11, while the entrance exam for the PCB group will be held from August 12 through August 2022.

Here’s how to make corrections in the MHT CET 2022 application window

The Maharashtra CET online form should only be modified properly, candidates are told.

Candidates must do this by going to the official website, cetcell.maharashtra.org.

Click on the MHT CET 2022 application link on the webpage.

They must then click the Edit Application window after logging in with their application number and password.

The MHT CET application form will now appear on the screen, and applicants can make any necessary modifications there.

Click the submit tab now.