MH SET Admit Card 2024 Out At setexam.unipune.ac.in

The admit card for the 39th Maharashtra State Eligibility Test has been released by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The link to download the Maharashtra SET Admit Card is available on the official website, unipune.ac.in. Applicants can obtain their MHSET Hall Ticket by logging in with their username or application number, or by searching with their name.

The MH SET exam for the year 2024 will be administered by the university on April 7th.

The exam will cover 32 different subjects and will be held at 17 different centers.

How to download MH SET admit card 2024?

Visit the official website of MH Pune i.e. https://setexam.unipune.ac.in/.

Click on the link that reads ‘Download Admit Card by Login’ or ‘Download Admit Card by Application Number’ or ‘Download Admit Card by Student Name’ appearing on the homepage.

Enter your details

Download the admit card and take the printout for future use

To stay informed, candidates are recommended to check the official website for the latest updates.