RPSC PTI Admit Card 2024 Out, Download Now For Librarian, PTI, And Assistant Professor Positions

Representative image

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is preparing to release the admit cards for Librarian, PTI, and other roles on its official website. The Commission plans to conduct the statewide screening test for these positions on March 31, 2024.

According to the latest announcement, the Commission will make available the exam admit cards on its official website on March 28, 2024.

Candidates who plan to take the screening test for the positions of Librarian, PTI, and Assistant Professor can acquire their admit cards from the official website.

Additionally, candidates who have applied for these positions successfully can obtain their hall tickets from the official website - https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - once they become accessible.

Read Also Expert Tips To Manage Exam Stress And Ensure Academic Success, Read Now

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Click on the provided link

Step 3: Key in required and correct login details.

Step 4: The admit card will show up on your screen.

Step 5: Check the details thoroughly.

Step 5: Save and download for future use.

The Commission has scheduled the written examination for the positions of Librarian, PTI, and Assistant Professor on March 31, 2024. The exams will take place in two shifts, from 09.00 am to 12.00 pm and from 02.30 to 05.30 pm, at different examination centers located in the Ajmer district headquarters.