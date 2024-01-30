MH SET 2024 Registration Deadline Approaching: Key Dates, Fees, And Registration Process

As the deadline for registration for the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2024 draws near, the Savitribai Phule Pune University has provided essential information for interested candidates. Here's a breakdown of the crucial details:

Important Dates:

First date of online registration: January 12, 2024

Last date of online registration: January 31, 2024

Last date of online registration with a late fee: February 7, 2024

Correction window: February 8 to 10, 2024

Maharashtra SET examination date: April 7, 2024

How to Register:

Go to setexam.unipune.ac.in.

Click on the link that says, 'Apply here for SET Exam 7 April 2024.'

A new page will appear; register and proceed to complete the application form.

Pay the application fee and submit your form.

Take a printout of your application for future reference.

Candidates can access the registration link setexam.unipune.ac.in.

Application Fees:

Open category: Rs 800

OBC/DT(A)(VJ)NT(B)/NT(C)/NT(D)/SBC/(for non-creamy layer)/Open (EWS)PwD/SC/ST/PwD/Trans-gender/Orphan categories: Rs 650

The Savitribai Phule Pune University encourages candidates to visit the official website for further details regarding the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test. The university has set the examination date for April 7, 2024. Candidates should note that a late fee of Rs 500 is applicable for registrations made between February 1 and February 7, 2024.

For any additional information, candidates can refer to the official website of the Maharashtra SET.