 MH CET 5 Year LLB 2024: Final Merit List OUT; Check Details Here
MH CET 5 Year LLB 2024: Final Merit List OUT; Check Details Here

MH CET 5 Year LLB 2024: Final Merit List OUT; Check Details Here

Siksha M Updated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 09:10 AM IST
MH CET 5 Year LLB 2024: Final Merit List OUT; Check Details Here

Today, August 20, the final merit list for the third round of the MH CET 5-year LLB 2024 counselling was announced by the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra. The Centralised Admission Process (CAP) rounds of admissions will be guided by this merit list.

The candidates' exam scores are the basis for the MH CET LLB 2024 merit list. The order in which candidates are admitted to the law programs will be decided by these rankings. Three rounds will comprise the MH CET 5-year LLB counselling procedure in 2024, in addition to an additional ACAP round that will take place at the institute level.

How to check?

Candidates can access the list by logging in with their registration number and birthdate on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.

-Visit cetcell.mahacet.org, the official website.
-Go to the counselling area or search for the link labelled "MH CET 5-Year LLB Final Merit List 2024" on the homepage.

-You must log in with your date of birth and registration number.After logging in, view the final merit list by clicking the appropriate link.
-Locate your name by looking through the merit list. The list is available for download and printing for your future use.

Tie-breaking policy

The CET Cell uses a tie-breaking procedure to decide rank in cases where two or more candidates have the same normalised CET score. Candidates who scored higher on their Class 12 exams are given priority.

Priority will be given to individuals who took the Marathi board's first language exam if the tie continues. The grades from the top five topics for applicants from the CBSE or ICSE boards will be taken into account.

