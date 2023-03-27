MH CET 3-year LLB 2023 registration last date extended till March 31; Apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

MH CET 3-year LLB 2023 registration last date extended till March 31 | File

The Maharashtra common entrance test (CET) cell has extended the MH CET 3-year LLB 2023 registration deadline. The last date to apply for the 3 years LLB is March 31, 2023.

Candidates can apply online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Earlier the Maharashtra CET Cell had declared the last date for the LLB-3-year course to March 27, 2023.

Exam Date for MH-CET LLB-3-Year course

The entrance examination will be conducted on May 2 and 3, 2023.

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell had started the registration process for the LLB (3-year) admission exam on March 15, 2023.

Exam Fee

Candidates applying for the MH CET exam under the open, EWS and all-India category will have to pay Rs 800.

Candidates belonging to OBC and SBC categories that are from the Maharashtra state with a valid caste certificate and non-creamy layer certificate have to pay Rs 600.

Steps to apply for MH-CET LLB 3-year-2023

Visit official website of state CET cell- Maharashtra at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Click on the apply link in the home page.

Fill the application form after registration.

Upload the scanned copies of all documents.

Make payment of application fee in the online mode and submit the details.

Download the confirmation page and print hard copy for future reference.