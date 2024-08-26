MH CET 2024: CAP Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment OUT, Check Here | Freepik Image

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET 2024) Centralised Admission Process II (CAP II) tentative seat allocation result for engineering course admissions has been released by the State Common Entrance Test Cell.

The MHT CET round two allocation results are available on the official website, fe2024.mahacet.org.

The second round's allocation will be made between August 27 and 29, and those who have been given seats must accept them. Additionally, individuals who have been assigned a seat for the first time must pay the seat acceptance fee via the candidate login link in order to independently confirm their seat assignment.

How to check?

Candidates will need to verify the MHT CET BE, BTech round 2 allotment status using their application ID and birthdate.

-Go to cetcell.mahacet.org, the MHT CET official website.

-Locate and click the MHT CET Round 2 Seat Allotment link on the homepage.

-Enter your application number and password to log in.

-The screen will display the MHT CET Round 2 Seat Allotment result.

-Download and store the outcome for later use.

Required Documents:

-Class 10 mark sheet

-Class 12 mark sheet

-Conversion certificate with self-attestation

-MHT CET 2024 scorecard

-Copy of MH CET application form

-Passport-size photo

-Scanned signature

-Domicile certificate, school leaving certificate mentioning place of birth, or birth certificate

MH CET 2024

Students who want to be admitted to engineering and pharmacy programs must take the MHT CET exam. The subjects that students must select are PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) or PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology). Each group's exam style is different, and the official website lists the precise PCM and PCB patterns.