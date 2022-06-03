e-Paper Get App

Mexico: Student wrapped in life-size condom for sex education

ANIUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 11:23 AM IST
Mexico: The students at one Mexican school attended a sex education class where the teacher demonstrated an innovative and fun technique of putting on a condom. The teacher wrapped a human-sized fabric sheath around a volunteering student and showed how it is exactly done. The video of the class made its way to social media platforms and caught people's attention. The video shows the teacher rolling a giant fabric sheath down a volunteer student's neck and body to demonstrate how the contraceptive device can be used easily.

The classroom resonated with giggles and laughter as the teacher went on to say, "You know, the shape of the penis will vary." "There is some that incline backward, others bend forwards, and there are some that lean to one side," explained the teacher.

Once the student got completely wrapped in the fabric, the teacher's final statement caused the classroom to roar with laughter.

"Finally, what you are seeing is a grade four erection!" the teacher is heard saying in the video.

The teacher also thanked the volunteer for his participation to which he responded: "Thank you very much for such a good explanation, the truth is very entertaining and understandable."

Millions of viewers have appreciated the creative way of imparting knowledge on such a sensitive topic.

One comment read, "Honestly, this is the way to do it. These kids will never forget it 'cause it was such a fun experience for them."

It's funny, but I can bet that everything was super clear to them! Better than a lecture where everything is very serious and formal," said another social media user.

This is the fun yet responsible style of imparting sex education screams 'That's how you do it!'.

