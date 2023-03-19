Meghalaya students tour of UP as part of YuvaSangam; @EduMinOfIndia shares pic

The students of Meghalaya who are on exposure tour to Uttar Pradesh as part of #YuvaSangam | Twitter @EduMinOfIndia

Ministry of education on Saturday shared a pic on their official twitter account stating, "Spiritual treasure of ancient India! The students of Meghalaya who are on exposure tour to Uttar Pradesh as part of #YuvaSangam, experienced the cultural wealth of India by visiting Sarnath - a divine place where Gautama Buddha first taught the Dhamma."

The students of Meghalaya who are on exposure tour to Uttar Pradesh as part of #YuvaSangam, experienced the cultural wealth of India by visiting Sarnath - a divine place where Gautama Buddha first taught the Dhamma.

As reported by Shillong times, A delegation of 40 youths from Meghalaya, accompanied by five NEHU (North-east Hill University) staff, on Thursday reached Shillong after attending an intercultural exchange tour of Uttar Pradesh.

The intercultural exchange tour was an initiative of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, under the aegis of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat mission’s Yuva Sangam.

The report further stated, The students visited many historical and educational sites such as the Imambara, the Rumi Gate, Raj Bhavan of Uttar Pradesh, Clock Tower, Kukrail Reserve Forest, CSIR-CIMAP Lab, SAI NCOE complex, Gomati Riverfront Park in Lucknow, and the holy cities of Ayodhya and Benaras (Kashi).

The Ministry of education on Sunday shares glimpse of the cultural event organized at the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow.

Tweeting, "Exploring India in a new way! A wonderful cultural evening filled with mesmerizing performances by the students of @BbauSocialmedia for the students of Meghalaya visiting Uttar Pradesh as part of #YuvaSangam under #EkBharatShreshthaBharat."

A wonderful cultural evening filled with mesmerizing performances by the students of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University for the students of Meghalaya visiting Uttar Pradesh as part of #YuvaSangam under #EkBharatShreshthaBharat.