Army to provide residential coaching to North East students for all-India exams

Imphal: According to Defence sources, the Indian Army has begun offering residential coaching to students from economically disadvantaged and underprivileged areas of the northeast region in order to prepare them for all-India competitive examinations such as engineering and medical admission.

Lt Col Mohit Vaishnava, a spokesman for the Indian Army's Red Shield Division, said on Saturday that the Indian Army's Red Shield Division has signed a tripartite MoU with corporate partner State Bank of India Foundation and training partner National Integrity and Educational Development Organization to establish the "Red Shield Centre for Excellence and Wellness," which will provide a year-long fully residential coaching for various competitive examinations such as the NEET and JEE.

The centre would be located at Bishnupur district of Manipur.





The scheme is expected to be fully functional for the first batch of 50 students by the first week of July, Lt Col Vaishnava said.





Manipur Governor La Ganesan, GOC Red Shield Division Maj Gen Navin Sachdeva among others were present in the MoU signing ceremony on Saturday.





The GOC Red Shield Division said that Indian Army has remained at forefront in nation building and has been persistently contributing across varied fields especially towards youth empowerment.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 11:41 AM IST