Meghalaya Board Declares Class 12 Results; Learn how to check your HSLC Marks

Representative Photo |

Meghalaya: The results for Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) or 12 standard boards, have been declared by the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education (MBOSE) exams today, May 26. The Meghalaya Class 12th result 2022 can be found on the official websites -- mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

The board has announced the results for the streams of Science, Commerce and Vocational studies. Approximately 30,000 students appeared for the HSSLC Meghalaya Class 12th board exams in 2022. The MBOSE 12th exams were held between March and April.

The students must enter the roll number present on their Admit Card to view their results.

To check their results students must:

Visit the official websites: mbose.in or megresults.nic.in Go to the HSSLC Result 2022 link Enter required details like their roll number and submit The students will then be able to view and download the results

The pass percentage so far remains 85.65%.

Read Also Uttarakhand: 12th Standard Board Results Speculated Around Early June