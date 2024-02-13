Meet Maharashtra's JEE Main 2024 Topper, Who Invested 10-12 Hours Daily In Studies

Dakshesh Mishra, hailing from Maharashtra, achieved a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2024 January session exam, securing a spot among the 23 candidates listed in the merit released on February 13th.

After performing exceptionally well in his 10th-grade exams, achieving an impressive 98 percent, Dakshesh attributes his success to his rigorous self-study routine, dedicating 10 to 12 hours each day to his academic pursuits.

Sounding elated during interaction with the Free Press Journal, Mishra said, “I had a huge passion for Science subjects as a kid and I started preparing for JEE Main when I was in my Class 10.”

Talking about the JEE Main 2024 preparation, Dakshesh said that he devoted ten to twelve hours daily to JEE Main preparation, “ I completely focus on the NCERT syllabus. I practice questions continuously because it strengthens my confidence level. Revision is most important. At present the focus is on the 12th board exam and JEE Advanced. My dream is to do a B.Tech. from the CS branch of IIT Mumbai.”

"Self-determination, Interest, Hard work, and Motivation from Parents helped me," said Dakshesh Mishra.

Dakshesh is not appearing for Session 2 as he wishes to focus on IIT JEE Advanced after his board exams are over.