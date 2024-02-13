JEE Main 2024: Mumbai Topper Aryan Prakash Scores 100 Percentile in Session 1

Aryan Prakash | Special Arrangement

Aryan Prakash is the Mumbai topper in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024. He scored 100 percentile in the first attempt.

The results of JEE Main 2024 were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday early hours. Though the results were to be declared on Monday, they were delayed.

Seventeen-year-old Aryan told the Free Press Journal that he is feeling very nice to achieve this. “It was my first attempt. My preparation was good and I was expecting a good result” said Aryan, who has been attending classes at Naryana for the past two years.

He said that earlier preparation, Naryana study pattern and parents support helped him in achieving this success. “I started my preparations of my own when I was in class 9, though at the time my interest was on physics, chemistry and mathematics since 8th grade,” he said. He formally started coaching for JEE when he was in Class 11.

Aryan who lives in Mumbai, is a student of Naryana School, Andheri. He is going to appear for the Class 12 CBSE examination this year. His father Ranjan prakash and mother Naina Prakash were Income Tax Officer earlier. Besides his hard work, he gives credit for his success to his parents and teachers. Aryan wants admission in IIT Bombay.

JEE Exam details

The JEE (Main), administered by the National Testing Agency (NTA), is the gateway for engineering course admissions in institutions like the National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Information Technology, and other centrally funded technical colleges. Additionally, it acts as the qualifying criteria for the JEE (Advanced) exams, crucial for securing admissions in the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The inaugural exam session took place from January 24 to February 1, with the second session slated for April 4 to April 15.