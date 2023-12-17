Meerut BTech Hostel: Argument Over Paneer And Meat Curry Turns Violent, 1 Student Injured

The disagreement over campus food leads to a violent confrontation. | Image Source - Nyay 24 News

On Saturday night at Deendayal Upadhyay Hostel in Meerut, a seemingly harmless disagreement about paneer and meat curry escalated into a violent confrontation between two groups of students.

In Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, there was a major disturbance at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Hostel in Chaudhary Charan Singh University over the introduction of meat.

The students damaged the mess, threw utensils and packets, and engaged in a physical altercation between rooms 77 and 78. Additionally, angry students vandalized the rooms, and destroyed table tennis tables and flower pots.

A student has been injured in the fight. The police arrived on information and took a student into custody. Identification parade of students was also conducted on the basis of video. In view of security, force has been deployed in the university.

The dispute began as Tarang, a Bachelor of Technology student, enjoyed the paneer curry he had requested.

Ankul, a fellow student, reached into Tarang's food and insisted that the hostel staff serve him the same dish. This caused other students to rally in support of both sides, ultimately leading to a violent confrontation.

Hostel supervisor Vivek Tyagi promptly notified the authorities as the situation escalated, and the medical police quickly intervened, using batons to regain control. Although no official complaint was made, the police are preparing to initiate a case on their own.