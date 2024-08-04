MEA Raises Issue Of Safety Of Indian Students Abroad In Parliament… But They Are All Packed And Ready To Go | Unsplash

Last week, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh raised a critical issue in parliament. He said that over the last five years, 633 Indian students have died while studying abroad. According to the data he shared in the Lok Sabha there have been various reasons for this grim situation, medical issues, accidents, and natural causes being primary.

Canada tops the list with 172 deaths, followed by the US with 108, the UK with 58, Australia with 57, and Russia with 37. Other nations include Ukraine (18), Germany (24), Georgia (12), Kyrgyzstan (12), Cyprus (12), and China (8). These statistics only stress how important it is for parents and students to do a thorough check of available medical facilities before seeking admission abroad.

This issue also aligns with the Free Press Journal’s mission to address medical safety for Indian students abroad. The FPJ launched a campaign titled ‘Campus Care,’ emphasising that medical emergencies and safety are often not prioritised when parents and students choose universities abroad. Some parents have tragically learned this the hard way.

Ironically, despite the minister’s startling information, students who are packed and heading abroad this year seem oblivious to the risks. The Free Press Journal spoke to a wide range of students who expressed concern about medical safety but also appeared confident that it is not as bad out there.

Student perspectives on safety

Ruchita Surve will be attending Humber College in Toronto, Canada in the fall of 2024 to pursue a Masters in Business Insights and Analytics. She said she felt safe in Canada despite statistics disclosing otherwise. “To ensure a safe learning environment in Canada, I researched on crime rates, sought insights from current international students, reviewed the university’s safety resources and support services, and familiarised myself with local laws. I also chose secure accommodations and obtained adequate health insurance.”

She added that Canada has a strong focus on law enforcement and crime prevention, with well-trained police forces and strict gun control laws. “ I have read that the general crime rate in Canada is not high,” she added confidently.

Other students expressed as much confidence in their decision to study abroad.

Shivam Patel, who will be pursuing a Master of Professional Studies degree in Data Analytics at Northeastern University, Toronto in September 2024 said that handling personal situations depends largely on the student's awareness and approach. “It is a very personal thing. It depends on how much the student is aware of the situation and how she or he can manage it. For example, if we consider an accident, we need to understand why it happened. Did the student follow traffic rules? Was the student over speeding or were there other factors involved?” “Students cannot just stop going abroad because of the crime statistics,” he asserted.

Students abroad

Some students who are already studying in Canada are also concerned about medical safety but believe they are in safe hands. They claim that the institutions where they study are well-equipped medically.

Rutvik Pujara, a diploma student in Business Accounting at Sheridan College in Ontario, Canada, said that he never felt fear or even worried about the safety and security of me or my friends. “The only incident I recall was when the political tensions between Canada and India became the talk in the campus and made people around me feel concerned about their security. Besides this nothing has really made me think of security, he said.

Mohammad Nishat, pursuing a post-graduation diploma in Accountancy from York University, Canada, also shared his experience. He noted that he has not witnessed any road or public accidents but has observed occupational incidents among student friends working in restaurants and such outlets. He said, "I think most of the universities and public institutions are well prepared to handle emergencies. They are really quick, the paramedics and all.”

Nishat expressed that security in Canada is very good, allowing him to feel safe even when walking at night. He noted, "Safety is also not an issue as long as we are at public places or public institutions, but at the workplace, it is an issue which is yet to be properly addressed for students."

He added that he and his friends who are also studying abroad made notes that countries like the US, Canada, or Australia are known for their good safety records and only then proceeded with applications.

He concluded that as long as the diplomatic rift between the countries and other diplomatic tensions are not affecting the students, it does not influence their sense of security.

Parental concerns and advice

Rajshree Sharma, mother of a Hyderabad student going to Purdue University, Indiana, USA for a Master's in Computer Science, mainly in Cyber Security, addressed her concerns about safety, “I'm not scared. We often hear one side of the story. My advice to my child is to stay indoors and avoid going out late at night, similar to precautions one would take in India.”

