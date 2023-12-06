MDI Gurgaon Opens Applications for AIU-Recognized FPM Program 2024 | Pixabay

Applications are being accepted for the AIU-recognized Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) at MDI Gurgaon. November 28, 2024, was the start date of that admission by the institute. The deadline for applications to be considered for admission to MDI is January 31, 2024, at 5:30 PM.

Following registration, prospects will get an invitation to a tentative online or in-person interview in February 2024. Candidates must submit their online applications via the MDI Gurgaon website at https://www.mdi.ac.in in order to be considered for admission to MDI in 2024.

Applicants will be chosen based on their performance on tests like the CAT, GMAT, GRE, UGC-JRF, and GATE as of the application deadline.

Both residential and non-residential programs will be offered by the FPM. MDI extends an invitation to those with an excellent academic record, noteworthy career accomplishments, and a strong dedication to furthering management expertise.

"At MDI Gurgaon, the FPM program aimed at nurturing scholars who transcend conventional boundaries of management thought and leave a resounding impact. Our prime objective is to kindle a fervour for pushing the limits and effecting real-time transformations in contemporary management practices. We strive to cultivate minds that not only grasp the intricacies of teaching and research but, more importantly, have the potential to reshape the landscape of managerial thinking, leaving an indelible mark on the future of the discipline," Jyotsna Bhatnagar, Dean - Research, MDI Gurgaon said.