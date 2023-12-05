MAT PBT 2023: Last Date To Register; Apply Now At mat.aima.in | Representative image

As per the most recent announcement from All India Management Association (AIMA), the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) Paper-Based Test (PBT) 2023 registration period will end today i.e. December 5, 2023. Before the deadline, candidates who want to take the MAT PBT exam in December 2023 must finish registering on the official website, mat.aima.in.

The exam date for the MAT PBT 2023 is set for December 9, 2023. At 5:00 PM on December 7, 2023, the PBT test admit card will be made available. Before the deadline, students must submit their registration and pay the application cost in order to access the MAT admit card 2023 for the paper-based test mode.

Access to more than 20,000 management seats at universities around the nation, such as BIMTECH, VIT Vellore, Dr. DY Patil B-School, and Christ University, is made possible by the All India Management Association's (AIMA) MAT.

Candidates should adhere to the procedures listed below in order to register for the PBT exam.

Step 1: Visit mat.aima.in, the official MAT 2023 website.

Step 2: Select the MAT 2023 registration link from the webpage.

Step 3: Complete and submit the MAT 2023 registration form.

Step 4: Fill out the application form with all the information needed.

Step 5: Click the link for the final submission after paying the registration cost.