MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC arts results 2023 on May 26 at megresults.nic.in, check the details

MBOSE HSSLC Results 2023 | Representational pic

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has revealed that the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) - Arts Stream and Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations would be released on May 26. Candidates can view their results on the official website, megresults.nic.in.

The board has informed that the MBOSE result booklet 2023 will be available for download on the MBOSE official website- mbose.in. "There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong," read the notice. MBOSE has also given a list of websites that will allow students to check their MBOSE HSSLC arts and SSLC results.

MBOSE Result 2023: List of websites to check HSSLC, SSLC results

megresults.nic.in

meghalaya.shiksha

results.shiksha

jagranjosh.com

On May 9, 2023, the Meghalaya board declared the results for the MBOSE HSSLC science, vocational and commerce streams. The science stream students passed the exams with an overall pass percentage of 78.84% while the commerce overall pass percentage was 79.31% and vocation stream was 93.75%.

How to check result through SMS?