MBOSE HSSLC 2023: Meghalaya class 12th results to be out tomorrow at mbose.in

MBOSE HSSLC Results 2023 | Representational pic

Shillong: Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the HSSLC (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate) Result 2023 Date.

The Meghalaya Class 12th results will be announced on May 9, 2023 from 9 AM to 5 PM.

Candidates who appeared for the class 12th board examination can check the results at www.mbose.in.

The Meghalaya 12th results will be declared for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts.

The list of websites from which the results can be checked:

megresults.nic.in

meghalaya.shiksha

To check the results, candidates will have to use their roll numbers to check Meghalaya board exam results.

The official notice reads, “The Result of the HSSLC Examinations, 2023 (Science, Commerce & Vocational) Streams conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura will be declared on 09-05-2023 during office hours. The result booklet of the Examinations has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole Result(s) Booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE Official website www.mbose.in.”

The Meghalaya HSSLC exams for all four streams: science, arts, commerce, and vocational was conducted from March 15 to 30, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MBOSE.