MBBS Courses To Be Offered In Hindi In Chhattisgarh From Academic Year 2024-25: CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Representative Image | Freepik

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared that starting with the current academic session, the MBBS programme in Chhattisgarh will be available in Hindi.



This announcement was made on Saturday, the day of "Hindi Divas." According to reports, this move is in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of offering medical education in Hindi, which he announced during an Uttar Pradesh rally in 2022.



According to the news agency PTI, Sai told reporters at his home that his government was pleased to carry out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan.

He said the action was a part of attempts to "change our education policy at every level from the old Macaulay imperialist education policy" and that Chhattisgarh has fully adopted the National Education Policy.

"Our government has taken a big decision on Hindi Diwas. The MBBS course will now also be taught in Hindi. Books in Hindi will be introduced in the first year from this session (2024-25). The health department has been asked to arrange books and study materials," he said.

"The move will benefit students from rural areas since they mostly come from Hindi medium schools and face difficulty in medical courses despite being talented due to the use of English language. Studying in Hindi will strengthen their basics, help them develop a deep understanding of the subject and make them good doctors," Sai added.

About Hindi Day



Every year on September 14, people commemorate Hindi Day, which dates back to 1949 when the Constituent Assembly declared Hindi to be the official language of the Central Government. Since majority of India was home to Hindi speakers, the decision was made to designate Hindi as the official language. This decision was made with great importance, and Hindi has been widely used ever since in 1953. Devanagari script is used to write Hindi.

(With Inputs From PTI)