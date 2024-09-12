 Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 176 Non-Executive Positions On mazagondock.in, Check Eligibility & Other Details
Mazagon Dock Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For 176 Non-Executive Positions On mazagondock.in, Check Eligibility & Other Details

Contracts last 3 years, extendable by up to 2 additional years. Applicants can apply via mazagondock.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), in Mumbai. | Kunal Patil

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has begun accepting applications for contractual Non-Executive positions. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, mazagondock.in, until October 1.

There are 176 vacancies across skilled, semi-skilled, and special-grade roles like electricians, fitters, fire fighters, and more. The contract period for these positions is 3 years, with the possibility of extension by 1+1 years based on project needs. The examination date will be announced on October 31.

How to Apply for Non-Executive Posts:

1. Visit the official website: mazagondock.in.

2. Go to the "Careers" tab and click on "Online Recruitment."

3. Select the "Non-Executive" tab.

4. Register by filling in the relevant details and submit.

5. Click on the validation link sent to your email.

6. Log in, complete your application form, and submit.

7. Print out the application form for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Application Fee:

- General/EWS/OBC candidates: Rs 354.

- SC/ST/PWD/Ex-servicemen candidates: Exempt from the application fee.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Candidates aged 18 to 38 years as of September 1, 2024, can apply.

- For Master Ist class trade posts, the maximum age limit is 48 years.

- Age relaxation is available for reserved categories.

- Candidates must also meet specific qualifications, such as trade certificates, diplomas, or relevant experience, with some roles requiring a valid driving license.

Link to the official notification.

MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist Post Registration Closes Today, Apply Here At mppsc.mp.gov.in
article-image

Selection Process:

The selection will involve four stages: a written test, experience in the shipbuilding industry, a trade/skill test, and a merit-based test. The process may vary by position.

The online application process starts on 11th September 2024 and closes on 1st October 2024. Age relaxation and reservation policies apply as per government norms.

For more details, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website and refer to the official notification.

