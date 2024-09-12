 MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist Post Registration Closes Today, Apply Here At mppsc.mp.gov.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMPPSC Gynaecology Specialist Post Registration Closes Today, Apply Here At mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist Post Registration Closes Today, Apply Here At mppsc.mp.gov.in

Applicants have until September 14 to modify their forms, with a fee of Rs 50 per modification.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, September 12, 2024, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
MPPSC

Today, September 12, is the last date to apply for the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) recruitment for Gynaecology Specialist posts 2024 (Advt. No. 06/2024). Applications can be submitted on the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Applicants have until September 14 to modify their forms, with a fee of Rs 50 per modification. This recruitment drive aims to fill 207 Gynaecology Specialist positions, with a pay scale ranging from Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100.

For detailed information on educational qualifications, pay scale, age limits, and other specifics, refer to the notification linked below:

Direct link to Gynaecology Specialist notification 2024.

FPJ Shorts
66 Students Left With Bald Spots As Teacher In Thailand Shaves Their Heads As Punishment
66 Students Left With Bald Spots As Teacher In Thailand Shaves Their Heads As Punishment
Hatt Jaa Baaju Song Review: Raghav Juyal Steals Show With His Electrifying Moves
Hatt Jaa Baaju Song Review: Raghav Juyal Steals Show With His Electrifying Moves
'It Was An Uncomfortable Situation': Anupriya Goenka, 37, Recalls Shooting Intimate Scene With 57-Year-Old Rahul Bose
'It Was An Uncomfortable Situation': Anupriya Goenka, 37, Recalls Shooting Intimate Scene With 57-Year-Old Rahul Bose
West Bengal Doctors' Protest: Suspicious Bag Found Near RG Kar Hospital
West Bengal Doctors' Protest: Suspicious Bag Found Near RG Kar Hospital

Application Fee:

SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS/PWD candidates must pay Rs 1000, while other categories are required to pay Rs 2000.

How to apply for MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist posts:

1. Visit the official website: mppsc.mp.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, click 'Apply Online'.

3. Click on the MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist apply link.

4. Register on the portal and proceed with the application.

5. Complete the form, pay the fee, and submit it.

6. Print out the form for future reference.

Direct link to apply

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

66 Students Left With Bald Spots As Teacher In Thailand Shaves Their Heads As Punishment

66 Students Left With Bald Spots As Teacher In Thailand Shaves Their Heads As Punishment

MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist Post Registration Closes Today, Apply Here At mppsc.mp.gov.in

MPPSC Gynaecology Specialist Post Registration Closes Today, Apply Here At mppsc.mp.gov.in

WATCH: Class 10 Student Brutally Thrashes Teacher After Getting Scolded In Bihar; Shocking Video...

WATCH: Class 10 Student Brutally Thrashes Teacher After Getting Scolded In Bihar; Shocking Video...

Viral Video: Father Boasts About Top Scorer Son From Delhi Govt School, THIS Happens When Kid Is...

Viral Video: Father Boasts About Top Scorer Son From Delhi Govt School, THIS Happens When Kid Is...

DU UG Admission 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Check Here

DU UG Admission 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Announced; Check Here