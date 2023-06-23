'Matter of Pride', Says Jamia VC as University Moves Up in Times Asia Rankings

Jamia Millia Islamia |

New Delhi: With the Jamia Millia Islamia moving up 32 places in this year's Times Asia University Rankings, Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Friday said the varsity's efforts have been recognised internationally and vowed to continue to work on further improving its ranking.



The university has moved to the 128th spot in the London-based Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings-2023, improving its position from 160 last year.



The Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings assessed the performance of 669 universities from 31 countries on the same 13 performance indicators/parameters as THE World University Rankings, but they were recalibrated to reflect the attributes of Asia's institutions.



The universities were judged across all their core missions -- teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook -- to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons available.



"It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction for the whole Jamia fraternity as this achievement reflects the hard work put in by teachers, non-teaching staff and other stakeholders of the university," Akhtar said in a statement.



"Our efforts have been recognised internationally and I hope that the university will continue its endeavours to improve its performance further in coming years," she said.