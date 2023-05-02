Massive Canada college admission fraud to see the first victim, a disabled woman, being deported to India

Hundreds of students have protested against the deportation letters in Canada, claiming that they had no knowledge about them being fake. | Official

While making her journey from Faridkot, Punjab, to Canada, in 2018, Karamjeet Kaur was excited to study in the country which was already home to thousands of individuals with Punjabi ancestry. Little did she know that five years on she would be at the brink of being deported and for no fault of hers.

The much-heated case of fake admission letters has however shattered her dreams, as Karamjeet is now the first 'ex-Indian' student to receive a removal order. The order has come from the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), which is overseeing the deportation of hundreds of Indians (including students) who entered the country with alleged fraudulent enrollment offers and applied for the lucrative permanent residency (PR).

Karamjeet's dream comes to an unfortunate end

In 2018, Karamjeet sought admission to NorQuest College Edmonton to study Business Administration. Those however were not her original plans as she was told by Brijesh Mishra led Education Migration Services that her enrollment at Seneca College (her original choice of college) couldn’t be confirmed. It was the now-infamous Education Migration Services which was handling her case back then.

Fast forward five years later, 25-year-old Karamjeet who works as a supervisor with a company in Edmonton is about to be deported back to India as CBSA has already booked her tickets for May 29, 2023. She will be put on a flight from Toronto to Delhi.

“I will request CBSA again regarding my deportation. Even though the federal court has given the final verdict regarding it, I will give it a shot,” said an emotional Karamjeet, who suffers from right-side hemiparesis which limits activity on the right side of the body.

Ex student aims to apply for Canada's HNC

Canada, which has liberal human rights provisions that protect non-nationals, considers PR under its Human and Compassionate (HNC) applications category that caters to individuals facing persecution, medical hardship, or any other factor that can put them at risk in their home country.

Karamjeet’s current medical condition, which is a result of a traumatic brain injury from her childhood, could make her eligible for such a provision but not before two years.

“I have applied for HNC but my lawyer said there won’t be a decision until the next two years. I need just five more years to make my case for PR,” stated Karamjeet, whose ailing 60-year-old father just had an eye operation. Karamjeet, who has two elder sisters and a younger brother, worries that such a situation will put a lot of pressure on her family, all of whom reside in Faridkot.

Karamjeet's story could be a similar one for thousands

According to Karamjeet, the family has already filed a complaint against the consultancy. Karamjeet’s situation could become a reality for hundreds of students from Punjab in the coming weeks, as the CBSA is looking to take similar action against more such Indians who have valid work permits but came to the country on fake admission letters.

Mishra, who is already on the run, with his associates being arrested by the Punjab Police, signed admission letters of thousands of Indian students which were found to be fake.

The students, who arrived in Canada between 2017-2020, have claimed that they were charged anywhere between Rs 15-20 lakhs by Mishra though the charges didn't include fares for tickets and security deposits.

They eventually took admission to other, lesser-known colleges, and in available 2-year diploma courses after which they attained work permits and eventually went ahead with their PR process which is when the troubles started brewing.

At least 50 students have had their deportation hearings completed, as reported by the Free Press Journal.

CBSA's fight against fradulent institutions

The CBSA in an interview with the FPJ, on March 20, refused to comment on individual cases but highlighted that Canada is effectively looking at addressing concerns related to false documentation among international students in the country with the eligibility criteria for Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) being modified for certain programs at some designated learning institutions (DLIs) Designated learning institutions list - Canada.ca from September 1, 2023. The institutions would have to be approved by a provincial or territorial government before receiving international students.

Largest student cohort in Canada

Indian nationals make up the largest student cohort in Canada, with 35% of all international pupils in the country being from India, according to Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).