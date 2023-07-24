 Manipur: Women-Led Mob Sets Ablaze Schools and Abandoned Houses
The mob, led by hundreds of women who purportedly acted as human shields, fired several rounds and locally made bombs during the attack on Saturday evening, police said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 03:55 PM IST
Manipur violence | FPJ

At least 10 abandoned houses and one school were burnt by armed miscreants at Torbung Bazaar area in Churachandpur district bordering Bishnupur district, police said on Monday.

The mob, led by hundreds of women who purportedly acted as human shields, fired several rounds and locally made bombs during the attack on Saturday evening, police said. The institute is Children Treasure High School located at Torbung Bazaar.

"We hesitated to return fire when we saw the attackers approaching as the mob was led by hundreds of women. However, after we saw them trying to snatch a vehicle of the BSF and start burning our houses, we realised the need for retaliation," a local, who did not want to be named, told PTI.

Manipur Violence: Firing Incident In Churachandpur, Miscreants Set School Ablaze
Manipur: Women-Led Mob Sets Ablaze Schools and Abandoned Houses

