Manipur Violence: Firing Incident In Churachandpur, Miscreants Set School Ablaze

Churachandpur: In the ongoing volatile situation in northeastern state Manipur, fresh violence ensued on Saturday. According to reports, Torbung Village in the state faced violence on Saturday night, along with a school being set ablaze. Manipur's Churachandpur district has left people in fear and chaos.

Gunshots echoed through the village

Continuing with the horrendous act, on Saturday night, two loud sounds, reminiscent of gunshots, were heard echoing through the village. Flames engulfed the school building, further adding to the tension and uncertainty in the area.

Along with a school set on fire, there were houses and vehicles vandalised. Cross-firing between the two ethnic groups - the Kuki and the Meitei continued through the night till the morning.

Considering restoring internet in the state: CM

N. Biren Singh addressed the critical law and order situation prevailing in the state, which has been marred by ethnic clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities since May 3.

Notably, the response by the government to address the violence was the shutdown of internet services across Manipur since the outbreak of violence in May. However, CM Biren Singh revealed that the government is now contemplating the reinstatement of internet services in the state."We are considering restoring internet in the state. I am closely evaluating the progress in the overall situation," he asserted

