 Manipur: All Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Today Amid Heavy Rains, Floods
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationManipur: All Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Today Amid Heavy Rains, Floods

Manipur: All Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Today Amid Heavy Rains, Floods

Director, University and Higher Education Department L. Radhakanta in a notification said that in view of the prevailing weather condition in Manipur causing floods and landslides in different parts of the state, all colleges and universities and all such higher educational institutions under the state and Central government would remain closed on September 16.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
Manipur: All Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Today Amid Heavy Rains, Floods | Canva (Representative Image)

Imphal: The Manipur government has declared all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, closed on Tuesday in view of heavy rains and flash floods in the Imphal valley and other parts of the state, officials said on Monday.

Director, University and Higher Education Department L. Radhakanta in a notification said that in view of the prevailing weather condition in Manipur causing floods and landslides in different parts of the state, all colleges and universities and all such higher educational institutions under the state and Central government would remain closed on September 16.

In a separate notification, Director, Education (School) Department, Bhogendra Meitei said that in view of the prevailing weather conditions in the state leading to incidents of floods and landslides across various districts all government, private and government aided schools would remain closed on Tuesday.

Read Also
SHOCKING! 19-Year-Old Student Preparing For NEET, Shot Dead By Cattle Smugglers In UP's Gorakhpur...
article-image

Disaster management officials said that two major rivers -- Iril and Wangjing -- breached embankments in different parts of Imphal valley on Sunday night causing flooding of large agricultural lands and residential localities.

FPJ Shorts
'CGL Exam Is Being Conducted Smoothly,' Says SSC Amid Speculation About Large-Scale Cancellations
'CGL Exam Is Being Conducted Smoothly,' Says SSC Amid Speculation About Large-Scale Cancellations
CG Vyapam Releases Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2025 At vyapam.cgstate.gov.in; Direct Link Here
CG Vyapam Releases Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2025 At vyapam.cgstate.gov.in; Direct Link Here
RBI Issues New Guidelines For Payment Aggregators, Stronger Rules To Prevent Fraud With Customers
RBI Issues New Guidelines For Payment Aggregators, Stronger Rules To Prevent Fraud With Customers
Bandra Fair 2025: 12 Individuals Booked For Theft On Opening Day
Bandra Fair 2025: 12 Individuals Booked For Theft On Opening Day

As per the latest reports, the Iril river flooded huge crop land, human habitations, roads and bridges in Imphal East district while the Wangjing river was also flowing above the danger level inundating several areas in Thoubal district.

The relief camp set up at Wangjing Kodompokpi Sports Complex was also badly waterlogged.

Many villages in Imphal East and Thoubal districts were cut off by road communication after an iron bridge at Yairipok, built across the Thoubal river, was swept away by the flood water. Manipur Fire and Emergency Services teams have rescued over 100 stranded people and taken them to relief centres at Yairipok Khoirom Mayai Leikai in Imphal East.

Read Also
CBSE Board Exams 2026: New Rules Issued On Attendance, Internal Assessment, And Subjects; Check...
article-image

The residence of Congress Manipur state president Keisham Meghachandra Singh at Wangkhem in Thoubal district was also flooded.

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted more rainfall over the next two days. District authorities have warned of further breaches and urged people not to cross flooded rivers or walk through flowing waters. For Manipur, the floods are more than a natural disaster in recent years.

They are another wound on a society already devastated by ethnic unrest, testing the resilience of its people and straining the state’s fragile relief mechanisms.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'CGL Exam Is Being Conducted Smoothly,' Says SSC Amid Speculation About Large-Scale Cancellations

'CGL Exam Is Being Conducted Smoothly,' Says SSC Amid Speculation About Large-Scale Cancellations

CG Vyapam Releases Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2025 At vyapam.cgstate.gov.in; Direct...

CG Vyapam Releases Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2025 At vyapam.cgstate.gov.in; Direct...

Murder Case Registered In Death Of Jadavpur University Student

Murder Case Registered In Death Of Jadavpur University Student

Dehradun Schools Closed From Class 1 To 12 Due To Heavy Rains, Red Alert Issued

Dehradun Schools Closed From Class 1 To 12 Due To Heavy Rains, Red Alert Issued

Manipur: All Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Today Amid Heavy Rains, Floods

Manipur: All Educational Institutions To Remain Closed Today Amid Heavy Rains, Floods