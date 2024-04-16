Manabadi SSC Results 2024 AP: BSEAP 10th Result To Be Released By April 25; Click Here For More Details

Representative Image

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will soon announce the AP SSC result 2024 soon. According to latest media reports, AP SSC result 2024 will be announced by April 25, 2024.

This year around 7 lakh students appeared for their Manabadi AP SSC exams which were conducted from March 18 to 30, 2024. Students who have appeared for the AP 10th exams can check their results through the link on the website.

AP board officials will first be announcing the results in an official press conference. Once the result is announced, students can visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in to check their results their result.

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in