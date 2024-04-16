 Manabadi SSC Results 2024 AP: BSEAP 10th Result To Be Released By April 25; Click Here For More Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationManabadi SSC Results 2024 AP: BSEAP 10th Result To Be Released By April 25; Click Here For More Details

Manabadi SSC Results 2024 AP: BSEAP 10th Result To Be Released By April 25; Click Here For More Details

This year around 7 lakh students appeared for their Manabadi AP SSC exam, which was conducted from March 18 to 30, 2024. Students who have appeared for the AP 10th exams can check their results through the link on the website.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will soon announce the AP SSC result 2024 soon. According to latest media reports, AP SSC result 2024 will be announced by April 25, 2024.

This year around 7 lakh students appeared for their Manabadi AP SSC exams which were conducted from March 18 to 30, 2024. Students who have appeared for the AP 10th exams can check their results through the link on the website.

AP board officials will first be announcing the results in an official press conference. Once the result is announced, students can visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in to check their results their result.

Read Also
AP SSC Results Out Soon At bse.ap.gov.in , Manabadi
article-image

An official confirmation regarding the Manabadi AP SSC result 2024 date and time will be announced by officials soon. According to latest updates, the SSC results will be announced by April 25, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their result using their login credentials. 

AP SSC Result 2024 will be announced by April 25, 2024 according to latest reports. The results will first be announced in an official press conference by the board secretary after which the link will be available on the official website. The list of websites for students to check AP SSC Result 2024 is given here

bse.ap.gov.in

results.bse.ap.gov.in

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manabadi SSC Results 2024 AP: BSEAP 10th Result To Be Released By April 25; Click Here For More...

Manabadi SSC Results 2024 AP: BSEAP 10th Result To Be Released By April 25; Click Here For More...

UPSC CSE 2023 Results: 11 Women Among 31 Jamia Millia Candidates Crack UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023

UPSC CSE 2023 Results: 11 Women Among 31 Jamia Millia Candidates Crack UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023

3 Out Of 5 UPSC CSE Toppers This Year Were Former IPS Officers, A First In 11 Years!

3 Out Of 5 UPSC CSE Toppers This Year Were Former IPS Officers, A First In 11 Years!

UPSC CSE Result 2023: "Had A Lot More Confidence In Myself.." Says AIR 16 Topper Ayan Jain

UPSC CSE Result 2023:

IIT Guwahati Student Goes Missing For Over A Week; Brother Hints At Kidnapping

IIT Guwahati Student Goes Missing For Over A Week; Brother Hints At Kidnapping