AP SSC Results Out Soon At bse.ap.gov.in , Manabadi

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSE AP) is expected to declare the AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023, soon. | Representative Image

The Andhra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSE AP) is expected to declare the AP SSC Supplementary Results 2023, soon. According to the official reports the results can be out anytime now. Once the supplementary Result is declared, students will be able to check the same on the official website - bse.ap.gov.in and also https://www.results.bse.ap.gov.in/

Furthermore, the AP 10th Supplementary results are expected to be declared on the first week of July. However, students should also take a note that the dates can be advanced. An official confirmation is awaited from the board.

Tentative timeline for AP SSC 10th Supplementary Examination:

Date - 1st week of July

Time - To be announced

Where to check - bse.ap.gov.in , results.bse.ap.gov.in/

Just after the supplementary are declared, candidates can download their rank cards from the officials website - bse.ap.gov.in. Besides that, the the results will also be made available on the trusted third pat website such as manabadi and results.shiksha.

BSE AP conducted the supplementary exams - from June 2 to June 10, 2023. The candidates who were not able to clear the AP SSC Exams appeared for these improvements tests. The AP SSC Results 2023 was declared on May 6. This year the overall pass percentage for the AP SSC was 72.26%. Stay tuned for the latest updates on AP SSC Supply Results 2023 date, time and direct links.