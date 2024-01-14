Man Impersonates As Female Candidate During Exam In Punjab's Baba Farid University Faridkot

Baba Faridkot University | representational pic

In an unusual case of cheating during a recruitment exam in Punjab, a 25 year old man was found impersonating to be a female candidate during a written test for the recruitment of paramedical staff at Baba Farid University in Faridkot district on Tuesday. As per the reports, the police have filed a case against the young man, and the application submitted by the female applicant has been invalidated. The incident took place at DAV School, Kotakpura.

According to the reports, the preparator, Angrez Singh from Fazilka district pretended to be a girl in order to appear for the exam. However, suspicion arose when fingerprints did not match with those of the female candidate on the biometric device. Following an investigation, it was revealed that the individual had impersonated the female candidate using makeup.

Police seized fake ID card

As a result, the authorities turned the offender over to the local police. According to reports, the police have seized a fake ID card and Aadhar card from the culprit. Allegedly, the person had tried to take the exam on behalf of Paramjit Kaur from Dhani village in the identical district.

Cancellation of genuine candidate's application form

Police have registered a case against the man who was impersonating another candidate, resulting in the cancellation of the genuine candidate's form.

Dr. Rajeev Sood, the Vice Chancellor of the University said that the accused was apprehended during biometric verification for the second exam paper. However, he clarified that the genuine candidate had taken the first paper, ETV Bharat reports.

The Vice Chancellor further added that a complaint has been lodged against the accused, leading to the rejection of the real candidate's application.

Recruitment exam for 806 posts

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) last Sunday conducted a recruitment exam for 806 posts of multipurpose health worker. About 7,200 candidates appeared in the exam at the centres in Kotkapura, Faridkot and Ferozepur.