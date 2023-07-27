Punjab NEET UG 2023: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences Releases Provisional Merit List

Punjab NEET UG 2023 | Pixabay

Punjab NEET UG 2023 provisional merit list has been released. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the merit list through the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot has released the merit list for combined category and for NRI for admission to MBBS/ BDS courses.

Candidates can submit objections by personal appearance/visit along with relevant documents/record in Admission Branch, BFUHS, Faridkot upto July 27 till 2 pm.

In case there is any change in Provisional Merit List after considering objections, the same will be displayed through university website on July 29, 2023.

Steps to check Punjab NEET UG 2023 provisional merit list:

Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Click on Punjab NEET UG 2023 provisional merit list link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the names and other details.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

