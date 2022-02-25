Make arrangements for safe return of 1,200 Maha students stuck in Ukraine: Uday Samant urges PM Modi

Mumbai: Uday Samant, Maharashtra Minister, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to make arrangements for the safe return of 1,200 Maharashtra students studying in Ukraine, which Russia has launched a military action against.

Following weeks of high tension, Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday.

In separate letters to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Maharashtra's Higher and Technical Education Minister Samant has made the same demand.

"The lives of Indian students studying in Ukraine can be in danger given the war-like situation between Russia and Ukraine," Samant observed in the February 23 letter.





The Maharashtra minister said students from Maharashtra are stuck in Ukraine due to the unavailability of facilities to fly back and other resources.





"The Indian government has in the past rescued Indians stranded in other countries in similar situations. Requesting you to immediately rescue Maharashtra's 1,200 students stuck in Ukraine and instruct officials concerned to make arrangements for the students' safe return to Maharashtra," Samant said.

