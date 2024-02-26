MAHE Announces MET 2024 Exam Dates for BTech Programs

Representational Image

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has officially released the dates for the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2024 for BTech programs, setting the stage for aspiring engineering students to embark on their academic journey. Here's a breakdown of the information:

Dates and Schedule:

The registration for MET 2024 is now open, with the deadline set for March 15.

The exam for phase 1 of MET 2024 is scheduled to take place on April 16 and 17. Phase 2 tentatively falls on May 18 and 19.

The eagerly anticipated results of MET 2024 are anticipated to be announced in the first week of June.

Following the release of results, counselling for MET 2024 is expected to commence from the first week of July.

Exam Pattern:

The MET 2024 for BTech programs will consist of a total of 60 questions.

Questions will be in the form of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and numerical-answer-type (NAT) questions.

Candidates will be awarded 4 marks for each correct answer, with a penalty of 1 mark for every wrong answer in MCQs. NAT questions will not incur negative markings.

The distribution of questions per subject area is as follows:

Mathematics: 15 MCQs, 5 NAT

Physics: 10 MCQs, 5 NAT

Chemistry: 10 MCQs, 5 NAT

English: 10 MCQs

How to Apply:

Aspiring candidates can apply for MET 2024 by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website of MAHE at manipal.edu.

Click on the "Apply Now" button on the homepage.

Complete the registration process by providing necessary details.

Fill out the MET 2024 application form.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

After successful submission, download and print the application form for future reference.

With the MET 2024 exam dates and application process now available, aspiring engineers are encouraged to seize the opportunity and embark on their journey towards academic excellence at MAHE.