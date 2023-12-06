Maharashtra Universities To Grant Free Education To Transgender Students

College Students | Image Credit - Freepik

The state government has taken a significant step to promote educational opportunities for transgender individuals by urging all public universities to cover their complete tuition fees.

Aim Of The Initiation

This initiative aims to provide free higher education, not only in university departments but also in affiliated colleges. Additionally, universities have been directed to enhance inclusivity by implementing measures to create more welcoming and supportive campus environments.

As reported by Times Of India, the primary objective is to encourage transgender individuals to pursue education while cultivating a supportive environment within educational institutions. Plans are underway for universities to initiate awareness programs and sensitivity training to foster inclusive and accommodating campuses.

The Plea Received Unanimous Support

Though a step in the right direction, activists stress that the state’s efforts represent only the initial phase of a more extensive journey towards inclusivity. At a state-level review meeting held at Dr. Homi Bhabha State University, Minister Chandrakant Patil, responsible for Higher and Technical Education, called upon all universities to provide tuition-free education for transgender individuals. This plea, directed to vice-chancellors and department officials, received unanimous support.

To formalize these initiatives, forthcoming guidelines will be disseminated through a circular or government resolution in the near future.