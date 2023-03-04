Maharashtra: Two blank pages between chapters in textbooks draw flak | representative pic/ PTI

Mumbai: The state’s move to include a couple of blank pages after every chapter in textbooks supplied to government schools for Classes 3-10 for academic year 2023-24 has come in for criticism from teachers.

The Government Resolution (GR) was issued on March 2, stating that at least one or two blank pages called ‘My Notes’ will be included after each chapter in the text book itself. The aim was to eliminate notebooks and reduce the weight of the school bag. However, teachers contacted by the Free Press Journal said it hardly suffices the needs of students.

All subjects to be integrated into 4 textbooks

The GR further states that all subjects will be integrated into four textbooks meant for four semesters. The idea is to ensure that students carry only one textbook per semester.

As of now only regular textbooks will be provided to students in private and unaided schools, but if students from government schools benefit from this scheme, the same concept will be made available for private schools as well from the next academic year.

“This is a good step for students who cannot afford to buy notebooks as textbooks are given to them for free,” said a senior government school teacher. “Only two pages won’t be enough for the students as we prepare them for an elaborate paper pattern system of examination. Therefore, ultimately, students will have to buy notebooks as mind maps won’t assist them to write their long answers,” said Ajay Singh Chauhan, a senior teacher from Mumbai.

“They (the government) should either increase the number of pages or add a blank page after every two text book pages; otherwise there is no point,” added another teacher of a private school, Arvind Srivas. He said subjects like math would require a lot of practice and added that extra blank pages in textbooks won’t change anything.