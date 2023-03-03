UGC NET 2023: Viral videos show chaotic situation at Jaipur exam centre; NTA issues clarification

Representational image | Image Credit: PTI (Representative)

Jaipur: UGC-NET exam was disrupted at a centre here on Friday after some unscrupulous elements disconnected electricity supply and created commotion following which police intervention was sought, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said in a statement.

NTA released a statement which says, "A video of Nitin Girls Senior Secondary School (NGSSS), Jaipur on the UGC-NET examination circulated on social media platforms where students could be seen taking the examination amid chaos and disorder and in the absence of any supervision."

Clarifying the whole incident NTA stated, "The UGC NET examination scheduled today started a bit late at Nitin Girls Senior Secondary School, Jaipur at 9.15 am when 174 candidates successfully logged in. The examination was however disrupted at around 9.30 am by some unscrupulous elements. The electricity supply to some of the rooms was snapped by these elements and amidst the commotion thus created, the examination had to be stopped and police had to be called in."

"Additional observer was also rushed to the spot to assess the situation. Finally, the examination started peacefully at 11.15 am and all the candidates were given full three hours to take the examination once it was started. Some candidates opted to appear in the second shift in the same centre," the official statement added.

The notification further said that seeing the sensitivity of the situation, the NTA arranged for the examination of candidates of the second shift at other centres in Jaipur.

NTA also arranged for buses for candidates to be carried to other Jaipur centres. Forensic analysis of the answers submitted by the candidates will be done by the NTA before declaring their results. Also, an FIR is being filed against the miscreants who tried to disrupt the examination.

NTA tweeted a post in the social media platform.

What is the Incident all about?

Earlier a video was circulated in the micro-blogging app where students can be seen waiting outside the centre to appear for the exam allegedly due to server down issue at the exam centre.

A tweet by tv9 Rajasthan states, "Chaos at Nitin Girls Senior Secondary School, Tonk. Exam is delayed as servers are down and candidates are clueless about the Geography exam."

Centre without Invigilator

In an another video circulated on twitter by the handle @Thejangidboy007.

In the video it is alleged that the exam center is without any invigilator and students can be seen cheating. The person in the video is claiming that the exam center is Nitin Girls Senior Secondary School for which NTA has clarified in its official statement.