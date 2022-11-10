e-Paper Get App
Maharashtra to launch 92 new schools for EWS students

The state government granted permission to upgrade 92 primary schools on Wednesday under the Maharashtra Self-Financed Schools (Establishment and Regulation) Act

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 10, 2022, 04:26 PM IST
Representative Image
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved Mumbai civic body's proposal to upgrade 92 primary schools to secondary educational institutions on a self-financing basis for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds (EWS). The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation operates over 200 secondary schools (educating students up to Class 10) in the city.

According to a government order (GR) issued on Wednesday, “The Maharashtra government is giving an approval to the BMC's proposal of upgrading 92 primary schools, to open secondary classes from the new academic year of 2022-23." "The permission is given after continued follow-up and demand from various elected representatives to upgrade the existing primary schools to secondary schools,” it said.

All BMC schools are part of the Maharashtra State Secondary Education Board, which is based in Pune. According to the GR, parents, school management committees, local corporators, and legislators have made periodic requests to upgrade the existing 92 primary schools to secondary schools. The demand was primarily aimed at economically disadvantaged students who could not afford private school fees.

The state government granted permission to upgrade 92 primary schools on Wednesday under the Maharashtra Self-Financed Schools (Establishment and Regulation) Act, with the condition that the upgraded schools receive no financial assistance or subsidy for their operation.

“It would be mandatory for these new schools to provide all the facilities including physical and academic as well as a sufficient number of rooms as per the current policy and criteria of the state government. These schools will have to adhere to the standards laid down by the state from time to time," the order said.

TN: Private medical, dental colleges warned against overcharging

Maharashtra to launch 92 new schools for EWS students

Himachal Polls: Employment, education remain major issues for voters

Karnataka NEET UG counselling 2022: Round 1 mock allotment result released; know more here

What are the career opportunities in OTA industry?