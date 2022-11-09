e-Paper Get App
Here's what OBC student association urged PM Modi to do amid Supreme Court's 10% EWS quota verdict

This is not the first time that, that AIOBCSA has written a letter to PM Modi, earlier the association asked the Prime Minister to end caste discrimination in universities and colleges across India.

November 09, 2022
The students believe that all social categories except OBCs have been provided with an adequate share in reservations |
New Delhi: Amid Supreme Court's decision to grant a 10% quota in educational institutions, and government jobs, to economically weaker sections (EWS) from non-OBC and non-SC/ST category, the All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) has in a letter urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grant OBC students 52% reservation in admissions and jobs.

The student association has also asked for a caste census, which has not been conducted in India since 1931.

“We request you to conduct caste census and extend reservations to social and educational backward classes according to their social and educational backwardness percentage. The caste census is a historical due, and the country has not conducted a full-fledged caste census after 1931,” the AIOBCSA said in the letter.

The OBC association also pointed out that all categories except OBCs are getting their due share of reservation and said that this 'fact' will impact their future.

"We strongly believe that all except OBCs' other social categories are getting their due share of reservation. This fact will strongly impact the future of OBCs. We strongly feel that you will be remembered for conducting the caste census as one of the champions of social justice in the hearts of OBCs. If we are not conducting caste census, we will lose a historical opportunity to empower OBCs,” the AIOBCSA added in the letter.

This is not the first time that, that AIOBCSA has written a letter to PM Modi, earlier the association asked the Prime Minister to end caste discrimination in universities and colleges across India.

The association has also raised concerns about strengthening SC/ST/OBC cells in Indian universities and colleges, especially in premier institutions such as IITs, IIMs, etc.

