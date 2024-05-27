Maharashtra SSC Results 2024: Class 10 Result Link Activated, Check Steps To View Results | Freepik Image

Maharashtra SSC Results 2024: The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MBSHSE) has declared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or class 10 results. The results were announced in a press conference held by the board today.

For Maharashtra class 10, the overall pass rate is 95.8%. To view the results, candidates must first log in to the result link with their hall ticket number and mother's name. The candidate's hall ticket contains these details. The information entered during the login process must match exactly what is stated on the hall ticket.

Candidates can visit several websites to view their results. The addresses of the official websites are listed below.

https://mahresult.nic.in

http://sscresult.mkcl.org

https://sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

https://results.digilocker.gov.in

https://results.targetpublications.org

Steps To View SSC 2024 Results

Step 1: Open the MBSHSE’s official website.

Step 2: A login page will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Enter the login details (hall ticket number, mother’s name)

Step 4: Click “Submit” to proceed.

Step 5: Your result will now appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and download the result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to ensure a good internet connection on their device while checking the results. There are chances the site might take time to load due to the large number of students checking results at once. It is advised to be patient.

A total of 81991 students achieved a score of 90 per cent or higher, whereas 128772 students scored between 80 and 85 per cent. The number of candidates who scored marks between 75 and 80 percent is 182033, and 558021 students have achieved 75 per cent or higher.