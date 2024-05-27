Maharashtra SSC Results 2024: 95.81% Students Pass In Class 10 Exam

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 | Salman Ansari

Maharashtra SSC Results 2024: The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MBSHSE) has declared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or class 10 results. The results were announced in a press conference held by the board today.

This year, 95.81% of students have cleared the SSC exam. A total of 1560154 students registered to appear for the exam. Out of these, over 1549326 students took the exam, and 148441 managed to clear it.

The Konkan division has the highest pass rate of all, at 99.01 per cent. However, with a pass percentage of 94.73%, Nagpur is at the bottom of the list.

There are 5,58,021 students this year who achieved 75 per cent or higher grades.

The result link will be activated for the candidates at 1 pm today.

Candidates can check their results on multiple website. Following are the official website addresses.

https://mahresult.nic.in

http://sscresult.mkcl.org

https://sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

https://results.digilocker.gov.in

https://results.targetpublications.org

Steps To View SSC 2024 Results

Step 1: Open the board’s official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC result link.

Step 3: Enter the login details (hall ticket number, mother’s name)

Step 4: Click “Submit” to proceed.

Step 5: Your result will now appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and download the result for future reference.