Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: Official Websites To Check MBSHSE SSC Results Today

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024: The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MBSHSE) is all set to announce the Secondary School Certificate (SSC), or class 10 results for 2024, today. The board will release the results, and the link will be activated for the candidates to check their results at 1 pm.

The candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the board’s official website, once the results are released. Candidates will be required to enter their hall ticket number and mother’s name in order to log in to the result link and view their results.

Candidates can check their results on multiple website. Following are the official website addresses.

https://mahresult.nic.in

http://sscresult.mkcl.org

https://sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

https://results.digilocker.gov.in

https://results.targetpublications.org

Schools will also be able to access the consolidated results on the website, https://mahahsscboard.in.

The SSC or Class 10, exam was from March 1, 2024, to March 26, 2024. The Maharashtra SSC examination was held in 2 different shifts. The first shift was from 11 am to 2 pm, whereas the second shift was from 3 pm to 6 pm. This year, more than 16 lakh students took the SSC exam and are eagerly awaiting the results. Candidates are advised to take a printout of the online mark sheet for future use.

Steps To View Maharashtra SSC 2024 Results

Step 1: Open the board’s official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC result link.

Step 3: Enter the login details (hall ticket number, mother’s name)

Step 4: Click “Submit” to proceed.

Step 5: Your result will now appear on your screen.

Step 6: Save and download the result for future reference.