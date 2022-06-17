Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 today, know how to download at mahresult.nic.in

IStock images

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the Maharashtra Board 10th result 2022 today, June 17 2022. Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 will be available online at mahresult.nic.in, the Maharashtra Board of Secondary Education's website. To obtain the Maha SSC Result 2022, students must provide their roll number and mother's name. Students can check their grades in Maharashtra SSC board examinations 2022 in the Maharashtra SSC board result 2022.

Here are the websites where students can check the Maharashtra SSC result 2022:

sscresult.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com,

Quick steps to check maharashtra 10th result 2022

1) Go to result.mh-ssc.ac.in or www. mahahsscboard.in

2) Enter a valid seat number.

4) Enter the mother's name.

5) Select view result. mahresult.nic.in 2022 SSC.

6) Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC result 2022 - Credentials required

The following credentials are required for checking the Maha SSC board result 2021:

Seat number

Mother's first name