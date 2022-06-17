e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 today, know how to download at mahresult.nic.in

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
IStock images

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will declare the Maharashtra Board 10th result 2022 today, June 17 2022. Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 will be available online at mahresult.nic.in, the Maharashtra Board of Secondary Education's website. To obtain the Maha SSC Result 2022, students must provide their roll number and mother's name. Students can check their grades in Maharashtra SSC board examinations 2022 in the Maharashtra SSC board result 2022.

Here are the websites where students can check the Maharashtra SSC result 2022:

sscresult.mkcl.org, maharashtraeducation.com,

Quick steps to check maharashtra 10th result 2022

1) Go to result.mh-ssc.ac.in or www. mahahsscboard.in

2) Enter a valid seat number.

4) Enter the mother's name.

5) Select view result. mahresult.nic.in 2022 SSC.

6) Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Maharashtra SSC result 2022 - Credentials required

The following credentials are required for checking the Maha SSC board result 2021:

  • Seat number

  • Mother's first name

Read Also
HSC results 2022: Students miss much-needed thrill on ‘judgment day’
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeEducationMaharashtra SSC Result 2022 today, know how to download at mahresult.nic.in

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 5-day-old puppy brutally killed by unknown person in Bhayandarpada

Thane: 5-day-old puppy brutally killed by unknown person in Bhayandarpada

Mumbai: Mahim Church to become carbon neutral; first religious place in India to do so

Mumbai: Mahim Church to become carbon neutral; first religious place in India to do so

Kalyan suicide case: Family of deceased girl alleges murder

Kalyan suicide case: Family of deceased girl alleges murder

Watch video: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds cop by his collar while protesting against Rahul...

Watch video: Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury holds cop by his collar while protesting against Rahul...

SC tells Uttar Pradesh govt to follow process of law for demolition of unauthorised structures,...

SC tells Uttar Pradesh govt to follow process of law for demolition of unauthorised structures,...