Maharashtra SSC, HSC Board results 2023 expected date; check updates here

Maharashtra SSC, HSC results 2023 | IANS- Representational pic

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) can be declared by next month, sources revealed.

The Maharashtra Board Result 2023 for the students of classes 10 and 12 will be declared on mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.

As per sources, the assessment and moderation work are going on as per schedule decided by the board. Around 80 per cent of Class 12 answer sheets and 60 per cent of Class 10 answer sheets have been evaluated so far.

Sources said, Maharashtra SSC result 2023 can be expected by mid-June and HSC results are likely to be out in May-end.

As per the past trends, students can expect MSBSHSE to declare the Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 and Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 in June. However, the board has not confirmed the same.

Last year, MSBSHSE declared the Class 10 result on June 17, 2022, and the Class 12 result on June 8, 2022.

Steps to check Maharashtra SSC, HSC results 2023:

Go to the official website of the board.

Go to the results tab.

Enter the asked login credentials

Submit and view your result.

Students will be able to check their respective results on the official websites: mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org.