School Boards results 2023; CBSE, Maha, CISCE, UP, MP, TN, KA expected dates; see in pics

By: FPJ Education Desk | April 12, 2023
Bihar Board class 10, 12 results has already been released by BSEB on March 31 and March 21 respectively.
CBSE: The results are expected to be out in Mid May, however, the exact dates are yet to be announced by the Central board.
Last year, the Board had declared the CBSE exam result 2022 for Class 10 and 12 on July 22, 2022.
CISCE ISC, ICSE Result 2023 is expected to be announced in the month of May.
Last year CISCE released the result for the ICSE on July 17,2022 and ISC on July 24, 2022.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board Class 10, 12 results anytime soon or next week.
UP board results were announced on these dates in last 3 years 2022– June 18 2021– July 31 2020– June 27
Board of Secondary Education, Madhya Pradesh (MPBSE) is expected to announce the results of Class 10 and Class 12 this month.
Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education is expected to release result for class 12 or PUC in the second or third week of June.
Last year The Directorate of Government Examination (DoGE), Tamil Nadu announced Class 12 exam results on June 23 and class 10 exam results on June 17, 2022. This year expected date is in June.
According to several media reports, Jharkhand Academic Council can declare the results in the first week of June.
Expected date for Maharashtra Board SSC and HSC Board results 2023 is in May 2023.
