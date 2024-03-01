Maharashtra SSC Exams Begin Today With Language Paper; Details Here |

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), located in Pune, is scheduled to start conducting the Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSC) or Class 10th exams at multiple centers across the state today.

The exams will take place in two sessions. The first shift will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 02:10 p.m., while the second shift will be from 3:00 p.m. to 5:10 p.m. on March 01, 2024.

Today, the students will take the language exam. The first shift will include exams for Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, Sindhi, and Punjabi. On the other hand, the exams for German and French, which are the second or third languages, will be held in the second shift.

The board has issued admit cards for students which the students have to carry with them to the exam centers. Students will not be allowed to take the exam without an admit card.

Over 16.09 lakh students have enrolled for the Class 10 board exam, scheduled to commence today and run until March 22. Students must achieve a minimum score of 35% in each individual paper as well as an overall aggregate in order to pass the Maharashtra SSC exams in 2024.

The examinations will take place at 5,086 locations throughout the state, with 1,060 of them being in the Mumbai division. This division includes the city itself, as well as Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts.

The Maharashtra board has made a notable decision to stop giving students an extra 10 minutes to read the question paper before the exam starts. Instead, students will now be given an additional 10 minutes at the end of the exam.