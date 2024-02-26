Maharashtra HSC Exam 2024: Teachers' Boycott Threat Over Unfulfilled Demands

Freepik

Mumbai: The Maha HSC exams in Maharashtra started on February 21, 2024. soon after the commencement of the exams, the Maharashtra Junior College Teachers’ Association (MJCTA) opted to abstain from evaluating answer booklets.

After the English paper 1, the association cancelled a crucial meeting of the chief moderators. More than 15 lakh students from science, commerce, and arts appeared for the compulsory language paper.

The teachers have made certain requests, which include the following: converting 253 non-grantable teaching positions into grantable positions, providing full pensions to all teachers hired before 2005 in partly-aided positions, and increasing the number of teachers in junior colleges.

Students need to know that the chief moderators meet after each paper to select the moderators and examiners who will assess the answer scripts. However, the teachers declined to convene the meeting and instead presented a memorandum of their demands, which have been pending since last year, to the state board.

Mukund Andhalkar, the association's general secretary, stated, "Teachers have resolved not to disrupt the exams, and monitoring was carried out to ensure that students completed their papers."

Last year, a similar boycott over demands for the old pension scheme and filling of vacant posts lasted a week. Despite assurances made last year, most of the demands remain unfulfilled, according to the teachers.