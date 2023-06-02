 Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Results 2023: Remarkable performance by specially abled students
Overall pass percentage stands at 92.49% for students with special needs who appeared SSC class 10

Pushpita Chatterjee FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 02:11 PM IST
The Maharashtra SSC exam, held from March 2 to March 26, covered nine divisions, including Pune, Mumbai, Amravati, Nagpur, Latur, Aurangabad, Konkan, Kolhapur, and Nashik.

Compared to last year, the pass percentage in the Maharashtra SSC Result has witnessed a decrease of 3.11%.

A total of 36,648 students appeared for the Maharashtra SSC exam, an impressive 60.90% have successfully passed.

However, outstanding work by students with special needs. A total of 8,312 special students appeared of which, 7,688 have passed them. The amazing overall pass percentage of the students who registered to take the tests across nine divisional boards is 92.49%.

