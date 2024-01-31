Maharashtra SSC Admit Card 2024 To Be Released Today: How To Download

Representative image

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to release the admit cards for the Class 10 Maharashtra SSC exams today, January 31, 2024.

Date and Time:

The release of Maharashtra SSC admit cards is scheduled for today, January 31, 2024.

Students can access their admit cards from the official portal, mahahsscboard.in.

Exam Schedule:

The examination period is set from March 1 to March 26, 2024.

Two sessions are planned each day, from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

How to Download Maharashtra Board Class 10 Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website, mahahsscboard.in.

Navigate to the "Login For Institute" panel on the MSBSHSE home page.

Select "For SSC" under the class menu.

Enter login information and click "Submit."

Download the admit card and ensure a printed copy for future reference.

As the Maharashtra SSC exams draw near, students are urged to follow these steps diligently to obtain their admit cards promptly and avoid any last-minute hassles. Adherence to the mentioned guidelines is crucial for a smooth examination process.