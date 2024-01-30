Maharashtra State Board To Release Class 10 Admit Card Tomorrow For 2024 Exams

Representative Pic | Imagesbazaar

The Class 10 admit card will be released by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) tomorrow, January 31.

According to the timetable, Maharashtra SSC exams 2024 will take place from March 1 to March 26, 2024. There will be two shifts for the Maharashtra SSC exams in 2024: from 11 am to 2 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Students can download the Maharashtra SSC admit card 2024 by using their login credentials, which include their registration number and birthdate. On the day of the exam, the Maharashtra board Class 10 admit card 2024 is a required document. If candidates do not bring their admit cards, they will not be permitted to take the exam.

The Maharashtra SSC admit card 2024 can be downloaded by students planning to sit for the test via the official website, mahahsscboard.in.

How to download the Maharashtra SSC Admit Card 2024?

Go to mahahsscboard.in, the official website.

Navigate to the MSBSHSE home page and locate the "Login For Institute" panel.

From the menu, choose "For SSC" or "For HSC" for your class.

Click "Submit" after entering your login information.

Download the file, then print it out for future use.

According to the MSBSHSE announcement, secondary schools shall go to the divisional board to make any necessary revisions if the subject or medium of the Hall Ticket changes.

Any disparity pertaining to the topic or media should be brought to the attention of the divisional boards. However, the school can fix the mistakes in the kids' names and signatures.

Timings revised for State Board Exam 2024

Earlier, the schedule for the 2024 SSC and HSC board exams was updated by the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MBSHSE).

The board decided to cancel the additional ten minutes of reading time. Two shifts will be used for the board exams. But instead of starting at 11 a.m. and going until 2 p.m., the morning shift for SSC students will now begin at 11:10 a.m. The evening shift will now start at 3:10 p.m. instead of the scheduled 3 to 6 p.m. The HSC examinations will start at 11 a.m. and run until 2.10 p.m., with an evening shift from 3 p.m. to 6:10 p.m.